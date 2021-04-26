

Kids ages 7-16 take a hike in the woods at Camp Turner, now sponsored by OLV Charities. Photo by Dan Cappellazzo

OLV Charities – the support arm and mission partner of OLV Organizations/Father Baker’s – announces today that it has reached an agreement with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation to become the new institutional sponsor of Camp Turner.

Kaleb rides “El Viento,” Spanish for the wind, at Camp Turner, Western New York’s Catholic summer camp. Photo by Dan Cappellazzo

Situated within 65,000 acres of Allegany State Park, the mission of Camp Turner is to “Honor God in the Children Confided to Our Care.” Primarily serving boys and girls ages 7-16, Camp Turner strives to provide camping experiences aimed at discovering God, nature and the human spirit. The camp is a year-round facility and is also available for families and group rentals throughout the year. Camp Turner programming encourages the development of community living skills, self-care skills, interpersonal skills, values, and spirituality. All campers and families are welcome regardless of religious affiliation.

Camp Turner welcomes more than 500 campers during the summer and hundreds of campers/individuals throughout the winter. Activities at Camp Turner include horseback riding, fishing, archery, hiking, basketball, soccer, lacrosse, court hockey, nature study, arts and crafts, dodgeball, pingpong and much more.

OLV Charities’ sponsorship of Camp Turner aligns with Venerable Father Nelson Baker’s vision for caring for the youth of the region. Voted the most influential individual of the 20th Century, Father Baker is known throughout Western New York – and across the world – as the Padre of the Poor and a man that dedicated his life to looking out for the well-being of children. Having entrusted his life to Jesus and His mother Mary, under the title of Our Lady of Victory, Father Baker was a humanitarian and a fierce advocate for the poor and defenseless.

Kids from throughout Western New York enjoy the great outdoors as they attend a weeklong session at Camp Turner in Allegany. Photo by Dan Cappellazzo

“Combining the ministries of Father Baker – and the traditions of Camp Tuner – were a natural fit as both legacies go back more than a century and focus on the care and development of children and youth,” David Kersten, CEO, OLV Charities, said. “Historically, Father Baker operated several camps for youth during his life, so our sponsorship of Camp Turner brings us back to our roots. Through our new Camp Turner ministry, children, youth and families of the region will continue to have a beautiful retreat nestled in Allegany State Park – a sanctuary that welcomes everyone and enriches the soul.”

For more information on Camp Turner, go to www.campturnerolv.org. Registration for the 2021 year is open and the camp will be following all COVID guidelines set forth by New York state.