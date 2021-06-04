LOADING

Type to search

Education

Bishop Timon-St. Jude honors top students at commencement

wnycatholic June 4, 2021
Share

On Thursday May 27, Bishop Timon – St. Jude High School celebrated its 72nd commencement. The ceremony took place on the lawn at 601 McKinley Parkway, with family, friends and neighbors coming out to congratulate the class of 2021.

 Even during the pandemic, graduates received opportunities for academic and athletic scholarships totaling over $3 million. They will now move on to many different colleges and universities, including the University at Buffalo, Lake Erie College, Canisius College, Buffalo State College, SUNY Brockport, Niagara Community College and Hiram College.

Standout students for the class of 2021 include valedictorian Michael Szwed who has a cumulative average of 100.75. He is a member of the National Honor Society, vice president of Student Senate and a student ambassador. Michael is the captain of the soccer team and also plays lacrosse. He will be attending the University of Buffalo, majoring in Computer Science.

Salutatorian Ian Moran has a cumulative average of 98.54. He is a member of the National Honor Society, president of Student Senate, and a student ambassador. He plays hockey and lacrosse. Ian will be attending the University of Buffalo, majoring in Finance.

Valedictorian Michael Szwed gives a speech at the 72nd Commencement exercises at Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School. Photo courtesy of Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School

The Timon Man of the Year is Michael Reilly. He is a student ambassador, a member of National Honor Society, ConnectLife, and on the yearbook staff. He plays hockey, golf and lacrosse. Michael is attending Canisius College majoring in Business.

Timon has named Jamyier Patton its Athlete of the Year. Nicknamed the “General of his team,” Jamyier led the Tigers to back-to-back appearances in the Monsignor Martin Championship. He led the team to the first basketball championship since ’01. He scored 1,000 points in his career. He was First Team All WNY, and the Monsignor Martin Player of the Year. Jamyier will be playing at a prep school this fall.

As these young men begin their journey, and Timon embarks on its 75th year, the South Buffalo high schools continues to teach its students the proud Bishop Timon traits made up of grit, determination and intelligence all rooted in Franciscan values.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article

You Might also Like

South Buffalo comes together for fallen trooper
Patrick J. Buechi June 3, 2021
Timon hockey coach, Matt English, retires
wnycatholic April 22, 2021
Timon to hold virtual Kaleidoscope Gala this Saturday
wnycatholic February 25, 2021
Bishop Timon-St. Jude becomes the only private school in the New York to partner with Woz Ed
wnycatholic February 17, 2021
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

Select list(s) to subscribe to

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

South Buffalo comes together for fallen trooper
Timon hockey coach, Matt English, retires
Timon to hold virtual Kaleidoscope Gala this Saturday
Bishop Timon-St. Jude becomes the only private school in the New York to partner with Woz Ed
@Western New York Catholic 2020