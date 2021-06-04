On Thursday May 27, Bishop Timon – St. Jude High School celebrated its 72nd commencement. The ceremony took place on the lawn at 601 McKinley Parkway, with family, friends and neighbors coming out to congratulate the class of 2021.

Even during the pandemic, graduates received opportunities for academic and athletic scholarships totaling over $3 million. They will now move on to many different colleges and universities, including the University at Buffalo, Lake Erie College, Canisius College, Buffalo State College, SUNY Brockport, Niagara Community College and Hiram College.

Standout students for the class of 2021 include valedictorian Michael Szwed who has a cumulative average of 100.75. He is a member of the National Honor Society, vice president of Student Senate and a student ambassador. Michael is the captain of the soccer team and also plays lacrosse. He will be attending the University of Buffalo, majoring in Computer Science.

Salutatorian Ian Moran has a cumulative average of 98.54. He is a member of the National Honor Society, president of Student Senate, and a student ambassador. He plays hockey and lacrosse. Ian will be attending the University of Buffalo, majoring in Finance.

Valedictorian Michael Szwed gives a speech at the 72nd Commencement exercises at Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School. Photo courtesy of Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School

The Timon Man of the Year is Michael Reilly. He is a student ambassador, a member of National Honor Society, ConnectLife, and on the yearbook staff. He plays hockey, golf and lacrosse. Michael is attending Canisius College majoring in Business.

Timon has named Jamyier Patton its Athlete of the Year. Nicknamed the “General of his team,” Jamyier led the Tigers to back-to-back appearances in the Monsignor Martin Championship. He led the team to the first basketball championship since ’01. He scored 1,000 points in his career. He was First Team All WNY, and the Monsignor Martin Player of the Year. Jamyier will be playing at a prep school this fall.

As these young men begin their journey, and Timon embarks on its 75th year, the South Buffalo high schools continues to teach its students the proud Bishop Timon traits made up of grit, determination and intelligence all rooted in Franciscan values.