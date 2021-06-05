The Diocese of Buffalo recently became aware of an action brought pursuant to the Child Victims Act by an individual who alleges that he was abused as a child in the 1990s by three priests of the Diocese, Fr. Adolph Kowalczyk, pastor of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Orchard Park; Fr. Gregory Dobson, who is retired but continues to assist in various parishes of the Diocese; and Fr. Mieczyslaw (Matt) Nycz, pastor of SS. Peter and Paul in Williamsville. The complaint was brought anonymously and was not served on the Diocese but was discovered during a recent search of publicly filed complaints.



Upon learning of the complaint, the Diocese notified the Erie County District Attorney’s office, reached out to the attorney for the plaintiff, and confronted the three accused priests, all of whom deny ever committing any acts of abuse. The Diocese also reported the matter to the Independent Review Board which will be responsible for appointing an independent investigator.



Because the plaintiff did not file a complaint with the Diocese’s Victim Assistance Coordinator, the Diocese reached out to the plaintiff’s attorney to determine whether the plaintiff is willing to cooperate with an investigation and provide all relevant details related to the allegations.



In the meantime, Bishop Fisher has decided to place the three priests on administrative leave pending a thorough investigation by the appointed independent investigator and a final determination by the Independent Review Board. Bishop Fisher wishes to emphasize that the decision to place the priests on administrative leave at this time is in no way intended to indicate their guilt or any determination about the truth or falsity of the complaint.