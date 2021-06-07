Sister Mary Priscilla Faltisko, educator, administrator and community councilor, died at in the Health Care Unit at Mercy Center, Buffalo, June 5, 2021, at the age of 94.

Born in Buffalo on Jan. 28, 1927, Anna Mae Faltisko was the daughter of Frank and Anna (Setlock) Faltisko. She attended St. Monica School.

As one of six children, finances were limited. However, through the kindness of the Sisters of Mercy, it was arranged that she attend Mount Mercy Academy and graduated as valedictorian of her class in June 1944.

On Sept. 8, 1944, Anna Mae entered the Sisters of Mercy Community and was serious about trusting in God’s providence. Higher education included Canisius College, Buffalo, receiving a bachelor of science degree in Latin from Marywood College in Scranton, Pennsylvania; a bachelor of science in Home Economics from Canisius College, Buffalo; a master’s in Education, attended the University of Plattsburgh, was certified in Administration, and completed a course in Scripture at Christ the King Seminary in East Aurora.

Most of her religious life involved the ministry of education as a teacher and principal in both elementary and high school levels, and instruction for sisters in formation. Due to the sudden death of one of the sisters on the Community Leadership Team, Sister Priscilla was requested to fill that position. Thus, she left her post as principal at St. Bernadette School in Orchard Park, however she served as a pastoral minister on a part time basis in the parish. Some of the schools where she ministered were Holy Family in Buffalo, Our Lady of the Rosary in Niagara Falls, St. Joseph in Albion, Bishop Quigley High School in Buffalo. She served as principal at St. James in Jamestown, Mount Mercy Academy in Buffalo, and St. Bernadette in Orchard Park.

Working in the parish as a full-time pastoral minister was rewarding and spiritually enriching. However, she missed the students. So, she took on the role of ninth-grade algebra teacher. The students did exceptionally well and those who received 100 on the regents received a homemade award-winning pie of their choice.

Her lifelong love of learning prompted Sister Priscilla to take more courses at the seminary and earn a Certificate in Pastoral Studies at age 85. From 1993 to 2019, about 20 women from the parish came to the convent each week for Scripture study, prayer, support and refreshments.

Sister shared that, “Throughout my years of religious life God has provided for me in surprising and wonderful ways. I cherish this quote of Catherine McAuley, ‘Teach me to cast myself entirely into the arms of your loving Providence.’”

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bernadette Church, Orchard Park, Thursday, June 10 at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Lackawanna.