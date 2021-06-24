Bishop Michael W. Fisher has made the following appointments.

Father Paul Seil

Father Paul Seil has been appointed pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish in Buffalo. Father Seil has been serving as pastor of St. Bernadette Parish in Orchard Park since 2009. This is for a term of six years or until a subsequent appointment.

Father Paul Cygan has been appointed parochial vicar of Holy Apostles Parish in Jamestown. He has been serving as the parochial vicar at St. Gregory the Great Parish in Williamsville since his 2018 ordination. This is for a term of three years or until a subsequent appointment.

Deacon Paul Cygan

Both appointments become effective July 15.

Father Gregory Jakubowicz, OFM, will become the campus minister to the State University of New York at Buffalo, with residence at St. Joseph University Parish, effective July 19, for a term of six years.

Father Charles A. Frederico, SJ, will become the director of campus ministry at Canisius High School in Buffalo, and will reside at the Canisius Jesuit Community at Canisius College. This will be effective on Aug. 1.

Father Marc J. Roselli, SJ, will join the Jesuit community at St. Michael Parish in Buffalo. Bishop Fisher has appointed Father Roselli as parochial vicar of St. Michael Parish effective Aug. 25.