Sister Mary McCarrick, OSF prepares to conclude tenure, having established the COO model for the Diocese of Buffalo.

(Buffalo, NY) – Bishop Michael W. Fisher has appointed Richard C. Suchan to succeed Sister Mary McCarrick, OSF as Chief Operating Officer of the Diocese of Buffalo, a position he will assume as of July 6, 2021. Sister Mary McCarrick, who served as Diocesan Director of Catholic Charities for nine years, established the Chief Operating Officer model in April 2020 at the request of then-Apostolic Administrator Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger.

Mr. Suchan currently serves as Executive Director of the Foundation of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, overseeing all advancement initiatives, fiduciary administration and the investment of donor gifts that serve to support the educational, formation and social services needs carried out by Catholic ministries across Western New York. Mr. Suchan was responsible for establishing the Upon This Rock capital campaign that revamped the funding of Catholic mission and ministry programs within the Diocese. A search for his successor to lead the Foundation is underway.

“We look forward to continuing to benefit from Rick Suchan’s deep commitment, administrative talents and broad skillset in his new role as Chief Operating Officer,” said Bishop Fisher. “As we continue our journey toward renewing Catholic faith and impact across the Diocese, Rick’s keen appreciation for the vital role that parishes and schools play, as well as his deep understanding of what is required to sustain and extend the varied pastoral ministries carried out each and every day across the Diocese will serve us well, particularly as we pursue the work of renewal. I could not be more grateful to Sister Mary McCarrick whose leadership at such a critical time helped define a new model for how the Catholic Center needs to function in service to our parishes and schools, even while addressing the considerable challenges that we are determined to resolve. We are enormously indebted to her and appreciate her willingness to facilitate a the transition of her responsibilities in the coming weeks.

The Chief Operating Officer provides strategic and operational direction in order to advance the priorities of the Diocese of Buffalo. The COO oversees a broad range of areas and functions carried out at the Catholic Center, including: Finance, IT, Central Services, Buildings & Properties,

Human Resources, Communications, Pastoral Services, Catholic Schools, Faith Formation and the Safe Environment policies and protocols.

Prior to joining the Diocese of Buffalo in 2011, Rick Suchan held numerous positions with several financial institutions in the community, having served as Senior Vice President and Market Manager with Key Private Bank, First Vice President and Manager of First Niagara Trust & Investment Services, as Vice President and Manager of M&T Bank Employee Benefit Practice Group, and as Vice President and Relationship Manager of Fleet Private Bank. Mr. Suchan received his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and History from Canisius College, as well as a Masters degree in Economics from SUNY Buffalo. He is a former Board of Regents Chair of Canisius College. He serves on the Advisory Council on Catholic Education and previously served as Director of Development of Christ the King Seminary.

Mr. Suchan and his wife are active members of their parish community, St. Gregory the Great, and are parents of three adult children.