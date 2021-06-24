HAMBURG — Hilbert College President Dr. Michael S. Brophy announced, in a letter to the college community, that all students, faculty and staff that will be on campus this fall are required to be vaccinated for Covid-19.

“Our college has decided to prioritize the health of our campus and the wider community by requiring all Hilbert College students, faculty and staff to complete their Covid-19 vaccination and provide documentation to the Wellness Center by July 26, 2021, in anticipation of the Fall 2021-Spring 2022 academic year,” Brophy said in the letter to the community.

The letter also announced that individuals who wish to remain unvaccinated, due to medical, religious or personal reasons should submit a request for exemption form to the Wellness Center. Additionally, based on the latest state and CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing will not be required on campus. Students may apply for remote academic accommodations for extenuating circumstances surrounding Covid-19.

“Inspired by our Catholic, Franciscan identity, these measures are meant to serve the common good and uphold the safety and well-being of our campus community, particularly for the most vulnerable among us,” Brophy continued. “As we move forward, I am grateful to our community for working together to keep one another safe and healthy. I look forward to a vibrant school year with all of you.”

To ready Brophy’s full letter, as well as current protocols for the Hilbert campus visit https://www.hilbert.edu/about/coronavirus-update. The college will continue to update this website with the latest guidelines, information, and forms.