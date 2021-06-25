The Canisius College Richard J. Wehle School of Business introduces a new master’s degree in business analytics. Created to meet the growing demand for business intelligence analysts, the program begins in fall 2021.

Data has become the world’s most valuable resource in the 21st century, and the field of data analytics is growing at a fast rate. The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects growth for business intelligence/business analysts at 11 percent over the next 10 years, a rate much higher than average.

“Our interdisciplinary program was designed in partnership with industry experts to shape a curriculum focused on the real-world priorities of today’s businesses,” said Denise Rotondo, Ph.D., dean of the Wehle School of Business. “The program will prepare individuals for careers today, while instilling a learn-how-to-learn mindset preparing for tomorrow’s challenges and opportunities.”

The 31-credit-hour curriculum can be completed as a full- or part-time program of study. Emphasis is placed on core skills such as teamwork and communication, as well as the ethical stewardship of data. Real-world analytics experience is gained through professional internships, and the Leadership and Professional Development Program provides personal coaching and skills necessary to become an effective leader.

A unique feature of the program is the overlap with the college’s MS in data analytics, which provides business analytics students with very strong technical skills. When combined with strong business acumen, graduates will be able to effectively use data to identify and support strategic opportunities. Students from both programs will work and study in a multidisciplinary team environment, just as people do in professional settings. Find more information about the Canisius College MS in business analytics at www.canisius.edu.