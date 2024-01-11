OLEAN — Southern Tier Catholic School, a pre-kindergarten to eighth grade private school, is excited to announce the opening of enrollment for the 2024-2025 academic year. As STCS enters its second year at the new location at 921 North Union St., the school invites prospective families to explore the exceptional education it offers through an upcoming open house event. This event will provide an opportunity for attendees to tour the facility, meet Principal Brittany Nichols, engage with the teaching staff, and discover the advantages of a private Catholic education. The open house is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 28, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

To pre-register for the open house, interested families are encouraged to call the school at 716- 372-8122 or conveniently register online at Book a Tour – Southern Tier Catholic School.

Principal Nichols emphasized the school’s commitment to providing an inclusive and affordable educational experience, stating, “Southern Tier Catholic School is dedicated to ensuring that a high-quality, private Catholic education is accessible to all families. Our open house events are an opportunity to showcase not only our academic excellence but also the affordability options available.”

Southern Tier Catholic School offers income-based financial aid and numerous scholarship opportunities that can significantly reduce tuition costs by up to 75 percent.

Nichols added that some key advantages to attending Southern Tier Catholic School include:

Academic Achievement: Catholic school students consistently outscore their public-school peers on national assessments, leading to higher graduation rates from both high school and college.

Leadership and Cooperation: Students at STCS learn valuable lessons in leadership and cooperation, preparing them for active participation in democracy and collaborative problem-solving.

Spiritual Foundation: The school integrates values throughout its academic curriculum, providing students with a solid spiritual foundation and preparing them for a more meaningful life.

Community Engagement: STCS fosters a sense of community and prioritizes parental involvement, creating a wholesome family atmosphere that enhances the overall educational experience.

Low Student-Teacher Ratio: With a lower student-teacher ratio compared to public schools, STCS allows teachers to engage more effectively with each student, ensuring a personalized and impactful learning environment.

Prospective families are encouraged to attend the open house event and discover how Southern Tier Catholic School is shaping the leaders of tomorrow.