Timon organizes alumni history project, asks all past students for their stories

wnycatholic January 27, 2022
Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School invites all alumni to participate in the creation of an oral history publication that unites Timon alumni across generations. The project is an opportunity to gather stories and collect memories that bring the Bishop Timon experience to life. The Timon team is interested in reflections and tributes, and hope that this endeavor will preserve Timon’s history for generations to come.

Stories can be serious or lighthearted, a heart-felt tribute or with a bit of humor. The experiences of Bishop Timon alumni are unique, and variety is welcomed. Some questions to consider: What made you choose Timon? Did a teacher or staff member have a profound impact on your life? Have Timon connections developed into lifelong relationships?  How has Timon impacted your career success, relationships and/or life after graduation?  When you think back on your time at Timon, what makes you smile?

Timon has partnered with Publishing Concepts (PCI) to gain access to its experienced, trained staff. PCI associates will listen to the stories and assemble information into a publication. To help alumni stay connected to their alma mater, PCI will also verify and update contact information of those who have moved or recently lost touch. Please note that contact information with be shared only with PCI in conjunction with this project. Timon have not sold personal information or otherwise used it for outside marketing purposes.

There is no cost to be involved, and all alumni are invited to participate. If interested, you will have an opportunity to reserve the publication as a hardbound book or digital collection.

You are under no obligation to purchase any of the publications.

PCI will contact Bishop Timon alumni directly through postcards, emails and phone calls to encourage participation. Final publication will be delivered in book and digital formats in December 2022 to purchasing alumni.

