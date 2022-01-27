Bishop Michael W. Fisher has made the following announcements.

Father Bryan J. Zielenieski

Father Bryan Zielenieski has been given the added responsibility as temporary parish administrator of St. Margaret and Holy Spirit parishes, effective Jan. 12. Father Zielenieski is residing at St. Margaret Parish, but remains the Pastor of St. Mary Parish in Swormville.

Father David Borowiak

Father David Borowiak will serve as temporary parish administrator of Our Lady of Czestochowa Parish in Cheektowaga and St. Bernard Parish in Buffalo, effective Feb. 1. Father Borowiak is a retired priest of the diocese.

Father Felix Nyambe, OMI, while remaining the administrator of Our Lady of Hope Parish in Buffalo, has taken on the additional responsibility as administrator of Holy Cross Parish in Buffalo. This was effective Jan. 14.

The Oblates of St. Francis DeSales have informed the diocese that Brother John Ventresca, OSFS, who had resided at the rectory of St. Joseph Church in Niagara Falls, has left the diocese and moved to the OSFS assisted living residence in Maryland.

Bishop Fisher has granted faculties to Father Anthony Loc Van Nguyen, CM, who will be studying for a graduate degree at Niagara University. Father Nguyen is a native of Vietnam and he will reside at the Vincentian Residence at Niagara University.

Father Jozef Dudzik, in addition to his position as administrator of Our Lady Help of Christians Parish, has been named administrator of Resurrection and St. Josephat parishes, not “temporary” administrator as previously reported.