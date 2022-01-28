The combined swim team of St. Mary School in Swormville and Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary School in Harris Hill made a big splash this year, finishing its regular swim season with a record of 3-2. This was the team’s first time swimming in Division 1 (for larger schools).

Coach David Papke saw tremendous growth in the team this year, great leadership from the ’11 & Over’ swimmers, and terrific parent volunteers who, in this Covid situation, have been a blessing.

“Given the circumstance with Covid this year our swim team had the best season in about a decade,” said Papke. “We placed second in Division 1 within the Newman Swim League. Our team hasn’t won a meet in Division 1 since our existence as we were in other divisions due to team size in previous years. All three age groups stepped up this season and we had swimmers drop time in everything.”

Papke gives a special shout out to a couple eight-graders who brought their all to the meets.

“Natalia Ashworth and Charlie Lorenz were our role models and most decorated swimmers on the team. Both of them would finish the season ranked in the league’s Top 10 and they helped our relays rank in Top 5. Charlie would help our relays at championships place third in Medley Relay (Butterfly), fourth in 200 Free Relay, he earned first in the 200 IM, and first in the 50 Fly.”

He also thanked the volunteers who helped make this year such a success.

“All families have been through a lot over the past two years and it was great to get our swimmers excited about sports, with some normalcy,” Papke said.

The St. Mary School Swormville/Nativity Swim Team celebrated a great season, super swimmers, their second place in Division l and sensational parent coaches. (Photo courtesy of St. Mary School, Swormville)