Father Michael W. Edwards 1947-2023

wnycatholic January 11, 2024
Father Michael W. Edwards, who served in the Diocese of Buffalo before moving to Florida, died on Oct. 23, 2023.

The son of William and Patricia (Snyder) Edwards was born Nov. 28, 1947, at Niagara Falls. He attended Our Lady of Lebanon School in Niagara Falls and Bishop Duffy High School in Niagara Falls, graduating in 1965.

He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Niagara University. He also attended the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science, where he graduated as a mortician. He served as a licensed funeral director in New York state with Beach-Tuyn Funeral Home beginning in January 1972.

He began studies at Christ the King Seminary in East Aurora in 1975 and was ordained Nov. 3, 1979, at St. Teresa of the Infant Jesus Parish in Niagara Falls.

His assignments while in the Diocese of Buffalo include associate at St. Andrew Parish, Kenmore; St. Martin of Tours Parish, Buffalo; and Blessed Sacrament, Kenmore.

He moved to Vero Beach, Florida in 1985, and served the Diocese of Palm Beach until his retirement in July 2016.

In addition to his parents, Father Edwards was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel D. Edwards.

He is survived by his brothers, Joseph W. Edwards, Mark A. Edwards, and Brian J. Edwards. 

His family will be present to receive guests on Saturday, Jan. 20, at St. Raphael Parish, 3831 Macklam Ave., Niagara Falls, from 10-11 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m.

