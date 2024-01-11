Catholic Charities officials launched Appeal 2024, on Jan. 11. The 100th annual campaign in support of Catholic Charities of Buffalo and the Fund for the Faith, has a goal of raising $9.5 million by June 30.

Bishop Michael W. Fisher, along with the Catholic Charities team – Kevin Gannon, Appeal chair; Michael Noe, MD; Kevin Brayer, and Deacon Steve Schumer, present and CEO of Catholic Charities of Buffalo, announce a $9.5 million goal for Appeal 2024. (Photo by Nicole Dzimira)

“On the heels of celebrating the centennial of Catholic Charities’ founding in Buffalo last year, the year 2024 marks something equally special – our 100th appeal,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO, Catholic Charities. “The backbone of stability for our organization, the Appeal has allowed us to continue our mission of providing hope for so many in our community for the last century. We just wouldn’t be able to do what we do without the continued generosity and support of Western New Yorkers.”

Kevin Gannon, chief sales officer of Azeros Health Plans, serves as this year’s appeal chair.

“While things have certainly changed over the past 100 years, the mission of the appeal itself is much the same – raising money to help people in need in Western New York,” Gannon said at a press conference announcing the launch. “The very first Appeal in 1924 served about 12,500 people. Today, Catholic Charities provides hope to more than 145,000 individuals of all ages and of all faiths, illustrating the need for these critical programs and services in our community.”

The annual appeal helps fund 57 programs and services through 80 sites across Western New York administered by Catholic Charities along with 13 ministries through the Fund for the Faith. As the most comprehensive human services provider serving people across all eight counties of Western New York, Catholic Charities’ programs and services include basic emergency assistance such as food pantries, education and workforce training, family safety and stabilization services, immigration and refugee assistance, behavioral health services, and youth and family support services. The Fund for the Faith provides needed funding for programs that benefit all parish faith communities, including hospital ministry, and seminarian and diaconate formation programs, among others.

“One hundred years ago, Bishop Turner realized the need for consistent, organized funding for the ministries of Catholic Charities. And thus began the first appeal,” said Bishop Michael W. Fisher. “It’s an honor and privilege to continue with this legacy of charity and compassion. That’s what it’s about. What a gift it is to still be able to bring hope to those most in need, and to be able to do so, so robustly today as we did a century ago.”

The bishop added that the current economy is a stumbling block for so many trying to be independent.

“We know the services through Catholic Charities are so often the difference between despair and hope,” he said. “It’s the food in the cupboard, the life-sustaining medicine, the clothing for the growing child, the peace of mind for a family on the brink.”

Gannon chose this year’s appeal patron to be St. Patrick.

“St. Patrick was tenacious in his faith and in his mission to spread the Gospel. Let us embrace that same persevering spirit this year to propel our 100th appeal,” he said.

