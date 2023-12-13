Catholic Charities of Buffalo announced the members of its Appeal 2024 leadership team which include Kevin Gannon as chair; Michael Noe, MD, MPH, as vice chair; Gina Giese as parish and community division chair; and C. Kevin Brayer and David Wolf as corporate division co-chairs.

Kevin Gannon

After previously serving as both vice chair and parish chair in recent years, Gannon is taking on the role of chair as the annual appeal marks 100 years in 2024. Gannon is the chief sales officer of Azeros Health Plans and has more than 35 years of experience as a benefits broker. He is a member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society and serves as a committee member at OLV Homes of Charity. Gannon and his wife reside in Hamburg and belong to SS. Peter & Paul Parish in Hamburg.

Michael Noe, MD

Appeal 2024 Vice Chair Noe is an emeritus clinical professor in the School of Public Health and Health Professions at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. Recently retired, he previously served as associate dean for community relations and clinical affairs and director of the school’s residency program in preventative medicine. Noe also held various senior administrative positions during his career with Kaleida Health. He is a long-time member of the Bishop’s Council of the Laity and serves on the board of directors at Brothers of Mercy campus facilities, at Harvest House Buffalo, and at The Family Help Center. Noe resides in Clarence and is a member of St. Gregory the Great Parish in Williamsville.

Gina Giese

As parish and community division chair, Giese works with both parish appeal teams as well as Catholic schools, parish societies and other local organizations throughout the eight counties of Western New York. She is a senior vice president and retail regional manager with M&T Bank and serves on the Genesee Community College Foundation board. Giese and her husband, Deacon Walter T. Szczesny, are members of Ascension Parish in Batavia.

Kevin Brayer

Brayer returns for his fourth year as corporate division co-chair, to direct a team of volunteer business leaders and develop strategies for seeking contributions from local corporations and small businesses. He is the retired executive director of the St. Bonaventure Buffalo Center and a long-standing parishioner of St. Louis Church. Brayer also serves on the Bishop’s Council of the Laity, the Foundation for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, and the board of directors for the Ronald McDonald House. He resides with his family in Buffalo.

Also named corporate division co-chair, Wolf is a senior financial advisor with Excelsior Financial. He holds the Chartered Retirement Planning CounselorSM designation and has more than 25 years of experience servicing both individual high net worth clients and small businesses. Wolf resides in North Buffalo with his family and are members of St. Mark Parish in Buffalo.

David Wolf

“Volunteers are, and always have been, the backbone of the annual appeal – their dedication make it happen year after year for the past century,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO, Catholic Charities. “We are grateful for the support of Kevin and the entire leadership team to spearhead our centennial appeal efforts and look forward to a successful campaign in 2024.”

The annual appeal, which is celebrating its 100th year in 2024, kicks off in January and runs through June 30. Funds raised during Appeal 2024 support Catholic Charities’ 57 programs and services, along with several ministries through the Fund for the Faith. More than 145,000 people of all faiths were served by Catholic Charities last year.

For more information or to donate to Appeal 2024, visit ccwny.org/donate.