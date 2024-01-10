OLV National Shrine & Basilica welcomed more than 350 families and kids from across the Western New York community for the first ever Kids Night Under the Dome on Jan. 6. Parents and grandparents brought their kids to experience the basilica’s majestic dome.

Families also brought blankets and sleeping bags and wore comfy clothes as they laid on the floor under the magnificent dome that Father Nelson Baker built more than 100 years ago. Attendees saw the story of the Magi come to life and experienced the amazing Saint John’s Bible up-close. There were kid-friendly activities like coloring and crafts, and all enjoyed pizza, snacks and hot chocolate.

This event was part of OLV’s ongoing Centennial Celebration, which celebrates the 100-year anniversary of the Basilica.