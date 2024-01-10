Father John E. Kelly, who spent 35 years in priestly ministry, died Jan. 7, 2024.

Born Feb. 26, 1959, to John Emmett and Regina (Hartigan) Kelly in Buffalo, Father Kelly was educated at East Seneca Junior High and Bishop Timon High School. He went on to earn a liberal arts degree from Wadhams Hall Seminary in Ogdensburg, and a Master of Divinity degree from Christ the King Seminary in East Aurora. He also attended Buffalo State College.

Bishop Edward D. Head ordained him into the priesthood on May 2, 1987, at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in Buffalo.

His assignments included serving as chaplain of Roswell Park Cancer Institute and Buffalo General Hospital, and parochial vicar of St. John Kanty Parish in Buffalo, St. Barnabas Parish in Depew, and St. Leo the Great Parish in Amherst.

In 2002, Father Kelly was named pastor of St. Mary Parish in East Eden.

In 2005, he served in South Carolina and Virginia as a lieutenant commander in the United States Navy Chaplain Corps.

In 2014, he was appointed temporary administrator of St. Joseph Parish in Holland.

He received the Moderator of the Year Award from the diocesan Youth Department in 1995.

He is survived by his siblings Katherine Kelly, Patricia Carcaci, and Michael Kelly. He is predeceased by his parents and siblings Mary Eileen Herberger, Claire Kelly and Vincent Kelly.

Family will receive friends at the Lombardo Funeral Home (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Road on Wednesday, Jan. 10 from 4-8 p.m.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Martin of Tours, 1140 Abbott Road, on Thursday, Jan. 11 at 9:30 a.m. with Bishop Michael W. Fisher as the main celebrant.