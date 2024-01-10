The Family Faith Formation Teams of the Downtown Catholic Family of Parishes/Family #22 announce a Winter Warm-Up and Chili Cook-Off Competition that will occur on Saturday, Jan. 27. This free event will take place in the St. Louis Church Social Hall located on the lower level of the church at 35 Edward St. in downtown Buffalo.

This family-friendly event will be held from 5-7:30 p.m., immediately after St. Louis’ 4 p.m. Mass. The event committee is putting out a call for all chili chefs to register for this competition by Jan. 25. To register, contact Maureen Myers via email: moey17@aol.com; or by calling 716-512-8176. All chef contestants are to provide a pot of their special chili, any toppings they plan for their chili, and all serving utensils.

For the non-cooks planning on attending, please bring a side dish to share: cornbread, rice, salad, desserts, rolls. The evening will also feature playing board games and storytelling. Attendees are asked to bring their favorite board games to share/play. A special hot chocolate bar will be available for the children.

This is a wonderful way for the members of the parishes in the Downtown Catholic Family of

Parishes to meet each other and enjoy an evening of community and fellowship. It’s also a wonderful way to begin a new tradition and earn some “bragging rights” as the winner of the first-time chili cook-off competition.

All are invited to join. Bring your appetites and warm smiles.