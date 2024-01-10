LOADING

Type to search

Features Parish Life

Winter Warm-Up & Chili Cook-Off Competition heats up for  Downtown Family of Parishes

wnycatholic January 10, 2024
Share

The Family Faith Formation Teams of the Downtown Catholic Family of Parishes/Family #22 announce a Winter Warm-Up and Chili Cook-Off Competition that will occur on Saturday, Jan. 27. This free event will take place in the St. Louis Church Social Hall located on the lower level of the church at 35 Edward St. in downtown Buffalo.

This family-friendly event will be held from 5-7:30 p.m., immediately after St. Louis’ 4 p.m. Mass. The event committee is putting out a call for all chili chefs to register for this competition by Jan. 25. To register, contact Maureen Myers via email: moey17@aol.com; or by calling 716-512-8176. All chef contestants are to provide a pot of their special chili, any toppings they plan for their chili, and all serving utensils.

For the non-cooks planning on attending,  please bring a side dish to share: cornbread, rice, salad, desserts, rolls. The evening will also feature playing board games and storytelling. Attendees are asked to bring their favorite board games to share/play. A special hot chocolate bar will be available for the children.

This is a wonderful way for the members of the parishes in the Downtown Catholic Family of

Parishes to meet each other and enjoy an evening of community and fellowship. It’s also a wonderful way to begin a new tradition and earn some “bragging rights” as the winner of the first-time chili cook-off competition. 

All are invited to join. Bring your appetites and warm smiles.

Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
@Western New York Catholic 2020

Never miss a beat!

Interested in getting blog post updates? Simply click the button below to stay in the loop!