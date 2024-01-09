Deacon Thomas E. Schultz, who served the Diocese of Buffalo since 1989, died Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. Deacon Tom and his wife, Gini, served the diocese in many capacities and oversaw the Family Life Department for many years.

Born Feb. 27, 1934, in Buffalo, to Edward and Julia (Bender) Schultz, Deacon Tom was educated at St. Theresa School and Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School in Buffalo. He received a bachelor’s degree from Canisius College in 1956. He later served in the Naval Air Corps.

He worked in the accounting and computer fields for 32 years at Chevrolet, Conax Corporation, and for Erie County.

Together Deacon Tom and Gini began teaching religion and facilitating the Pre-Cana program at Christ the King Parish in Snyder back in 1965. They also coordinated RENEW programs, supervised Catholic Charities Collections, and taught parenting classes.

Ordained in 1989, Deacon Tom served on the Permanent Deacon Advisory Board, coordinated the Deacon’s Preachers Club, and chaired the diaconal social, educational, spiritual and retreat events.

The Schultz’s were named directors of the Family Life Department in December 2002. Bishop Henry J. Mansell cited their witness as a faith-filled married couple and their sensitivity to God’s people as enabling them to be “instruments of peace and reconciliation.”

Gini passed away in 2020. Together they raised Catherine Schultz, Karen Sagun, and John Schultz, 10 grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

The family will be present to receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 11, at St. Gregory the Great Church, Maple Road, Williamsville from 3-7 p.m.

A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, Jan. 12, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Gregory the Great Church with Bishop Michael W. Fisher as the principal celebrant.