HOPE Day, the annual 24-hour match challenge day of giving to benefit Appeal 2023 brought in a record total of $507,456 toward the annual appeal’s $9.5 million goal in support of Catholic Charities of Buffalo and the Fund for the Faith. This total included $111,000 in matching funds from EnergyMark, LLC and Thomann Asphalt Paving.

Appeal 2023 has currently raised $ 7,639,656 or 80.4 percent of its $9.5 million goal.

“We are so blessed and very grateful today! Your support brings HOPE every day to our neighbors in need; thank you to everyone who generously contributed on HOPE Day,” said Deacon Steve Schumer, president and CEO, Catholic Charities. “From basic emergency assistance to mental health counseling, workforce training, youth and family support services and more, the annual appeal helps ensure these crucial programs and services continue to provide help and hope to people of all faiths all year round. If you haven’t already, we encourage you to consider supporting Appeal 2023 in the final weeks of the campaign.”

In its sixth year, HOPE Day 2023 donations surpassed all other years thus far, with the first year of 2018 coming the closest at $402,337.

The annual appeal helps fund 57 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities across dozens of locations and many diocesan ministries through the Fund for the Faith. Programs and services provided by Catholic Charities supported more than 134,000 individuals, families and children across all faiths and throughout all eight counties of Western New York last year.

Donations to Appeal 2023 can continue to be made at ccwny.org/donatethrough June 30.