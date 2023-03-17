LOADING

Features Lent and Easter
Lenten prayer service presented via Zoom March 29

wnycatholic March 17, 2023
The African American Commission of the Office of Cultural Diversity/Social Justice of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo is hosting a Lenten prayer service on Wednesday, March 29, at 7 p.m. Please use this link to join the virtual prayer service.

