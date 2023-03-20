Sister Paula Marie Notarthomas, OSF, died March 11, 2023, at the age of 91. She had been a Sister of St. Francis for 72 years.

Born February 4, 1932, Sister Paula Marie was raised and educated in Syracuse. In 1951, she entered the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Francis of Williamsville. She earned a master’s of science degree in education at the State University College at Buffalo.

A diverse career marks Sister’s 72 years as a Franciscan. She served as a teacher for seven years and principal for 18 years in schools in the Diocese of Buffalo. Some of the parish schools were Holy Name in Buffalo, St. Francis of Assisi in Tonawanda, and Nativity of Our Lord in Orchard Park. She then served two years at San Juan, Puerto Rico.

She was elected to the congregation’s general council serving as director of ministries for eight years. Sister Paula Marie then ministered as a pastoral associate at SS. Columba-Brigid Parish before serving as administrator and CEO of Holy Family Home. She ended her active ministry by volunteering for 11 joyous years at Fourteen Holy Helpers Parish in West Seneca, teaching at the school and religious education classes.

In recent years, she lived at Fredonia Place of Williamsville where she used her gift of joy in serving the infirmed residents with games and entertainment.

About herself, Sister said, “I am a party lady. I like planning and seeing the joy on other’s faces. I like seeing God working in people whose lives we’ve touched or worked with.”

Sister Paula Marie was predeceased by her parents Mary (DeBiase) and Joseph Notarthomas, and siblings Jane Schiano, Marie Barnes, Anita Ferris, Vera Palmiero, John and Anthony Notarthomas.

A funeral Mass was held at SS. Peter & Paul Church, Williamsville, on March 18. Burial took place at Gethsemane Cemetery, Williamsville.