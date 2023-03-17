LOADING

Sister Karen Center presents program on race

wnycatholic March 17, 2023
On Sunday, April 23, at 3 p.m., the SSJ Sister Karen Klimczak Center for Nonviolence will present “Moving BEYOND White Fragility” with Nanette D. Massey at SS. Columba-Brigid Parish, 75 Hickory St., Buffalo. A reception will follow.

Massey is a local author, activist and educator on how to navigate conversations about race with confidence, humor and humility from nothing but an authentic place of desiring to do your part for a better world.

Cost for the event is $25, or $10 for low income.

Any questions may be placed to Vivian Waltz at 716-893-0808 or vivian@sisterkarencenter.org.

