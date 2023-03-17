NIAGARA UNIVERSITY — Niagara University’s Holzschuh College of Business Administration is accepting applications for its new master of science in accounting program. The program, which will start in the fall of 2023, is designed to prepare students for successful careers in the field of accounting, offering a comprehensive curriculum that covers both traditional and contemporary accounting practices.

With a focus on experiential learning, the program emphasizes real-world scenarios and case studies, giving students the opportunity to apply their knowledge in practical settings. The program is also designed with flexible scheduling options to suit different needs.

The experienced faculty members who teach in the program bring their expertise and industry insights into the classroom. The curriculum covers a wide range of accounting topics to help students prepare for the CPA and the accounting profession, including financial reporting, auditing, taxation, accounting information systems, data analytics, internal controls, and ethics. Students also have the opportunity to choose elective courses that align with their interests and career goals.

The Holzschuh College of Business Administration is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, a prestigious recognition that demonstrates the program’s commitment to academic excellence and high standards of education.

For more information, contact Dr. Ian Burt, chair of Niagara University’s accounting department, at 716-286-8159.