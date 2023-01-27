The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo has named Julie Heftka its new controller. Her role took effect January 2, 2023.

Prior to this position, Heftka worked as an accounting manager for the diocese since February 2021. Her career within the Catholic Center began in March 2015 as an accountant for the Foundation of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.

Heftka, who earned a master’s degree in Accounting at Daemen College in 2012, also has four years of experience as a tax accountant, serving both businesses and individuals.

She resides in Depew with her newlywed husband, Nick, and their dog, Chewy.