SSJ Sister Karen Klimczak Center presents duty-to-intervene activist Cariol Horne

wnycatholic April 7, 2022
The SSJ Sister Karen Klimczak Center for Nonviolence will host Cariol Horne and HERSTORY: The Cost of Nonviolence at SS. Columba-Brigid Church, 75 Hickory St., Buffalo, on April 24, at 3 p.m.

Activist Cariol Horne

Horne made headlines when, in 2006, she was fired from her role as a Buffalo police officer after she stopped another officer from choking a handcuffed man. She has become an advocate against the beating and killing of unarmed citizens by the police. In 2016, she wrote legislation called Cariol’s Law which protects officers who intervene and holds those who don’t accountable.

A “Nonviolence Begins with Me” award will be given to Dr. Maggie McAloon at the event.

Cost of the event is $25, $5 for students and low income. Group rates are available. A reception will follow. All are invited.

To order tickets call 716-893-0808.

