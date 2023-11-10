Catholics of Black or African-American roots represent a very small fraction of the overall Catholic population within the United States. But like biblical mustard seeds, their faith has grown into an unstoppable source of inspiration and example.

The month of November marks Black Catholic History Month in the United States. To mark the month in Buffalo, Western New York Catholic Audio organized a roundtable discussion to be released as a podcast. Scroll down to find the link.

Panelists included host Mary Craig, Marilyn Ward, Deacon Ronald Walker, and Sister Roberta Fulton, SSMN, the latter of whom directs the Diocese of Buffalo’s Office of Cultural Diversity. They discussed their experiences growing up as Black Catholics, the lack of African-American saints (though there are some candidates), and the energy brought back from the National Black Catholic Congress held this past July in Maryland.

During the program, some events also celebrating Black Catholic History Month were mentioned. Here is a list of upcoming activities:

Saturday, Nov. 11, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A virtual program hosted by the Oblate School of Theology Sankofa Institute: “Celebrating the Black Catholic Heritage: The Fire THIS Time.” Click here to register.

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2 p.m.

A virtual program hosted by Knights and Ladies of Peter Claver, a webinar titled “RACISM: Finding Fairness through Faith.” Click here to register.

Saturday, Nov. 18, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Social justice forum, “From Poverty to Hope,” hosted by the Sisters of St. Mary of Namur. The scheduled presenters are Mark Talley, Rev. Kinzer Pointer, and Hattie Martin-Mays. The forum will be held at 245 Lafayette St., Buffalo.

Monday, Nov. 20, 7 p.m.

A virtual program hosted on Zoom by the African American Commission (Diocese of Buffalo Office of Cultural Diversity) commemorating Black Catholic History Month: “Black Catholics are Writing the Vision to Thrive.” Zoom information: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87203584903

Meeting ID: 872 0358 4903; or dial in by phone at 1-929-205-6099.

LISTEN to WNY Catholic Audio’s special presentation: A Black Catholic History Month Buffalo Roundtable.