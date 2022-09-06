The diocesan African Commission, African American Commission and Hispanic/Latino Commission invite everyone to join the second annual Cultural Diversity Celebration.

“An Enchanted Evening With The Stars” will take place Friday, Oct. 14, beginning at 6:30 p.m., at Classics V, 2425 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst.

Tickets are $50 and includes dinner, dancing and a cash bar, as well as theme baskets and a 50/50 raffle.

Please reserve your tickets by Friday, Sept. 23. Tickets are presale only, no sales at the door.