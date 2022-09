The Diocese of Buffalo held its second annual diocesan Renewal Mass on Aug. 28 at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels in Olean, Father Bryan Zielenieski, vicar for renewal, asked for special intercession from Our Lady Undoer of Knots.

LISTEN: Hear more about the symbolic untying of the first of five knots before the Diocese of Buffalo’s second Renewal Mass in Olean in late August.