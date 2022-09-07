NIAGARA UNIVERSITY— Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University continues its mission of connecting diverse audiences to art by inspiring creativity and learning within the campus community and beyond with the release of its fall public programming schedule. The lineup marks the CAM’s first comprehensive public arts initiative since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Guests of the Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University take a tour with curator Sabine Kutt. (Photo courtesy of Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University)

“We’re excited to share our fall lineup,” says the CAM’s director Ellen Owens. “We’ve worked hard to offer something for everyone, from children to young adults to lifelong learners. Art should be available to all. To ensure our programs are more accessible to those with restricted incomes, we are introducing a new initiative that waives the program costs for EBT cardholders.”

Programs for adults include:

CAM Public Tours will be held on the first Saturday of each month from 1-2 p.m. Tour participants can pay as they wish. Pre-registration is not required.

Oct. 1: explore the Passion and Patronage Gifts from the Gerald Mead Collection with Dr. Gerald C. Mead Jr.

Nov. 5: Sabine Kutt provides a guided tour of the acclaimed exhibition Living through War: Works from Kharkiv by Bella Logachova

Dec. 3: Enjoy an exhibition designed by Niagara University Intro to Museum Studies students that explores social interaction.

CAM Meets is an art history lecture and video documentary viewing series for lifelong learners.

Tuesday, Sept. 13: Artist, collector, curator, writer, and educator Dr. Gerald C. Mead Jr. presents Anatomy of a Gift, a discussion on how and why privately collected artworks become public, as well as his 25-year history of gifting and purchasing artworks for the CAM Collection.

Friday, Nov. 9: CAM’s curator of Folk Arts, Edward Millar, presents Documenting Folklife in Niagara.

The session includes a spirited discussion and documentary screening that explores the role of fieldwork in preserving local Armenian cultural heritage. Millar will also discuss occupational culture and the folklore of dirt track workers at the legendary Ransomville Speedway, informed by the recent CAM exhibition Ransomville Speedway: History, Culture at a Dirt Track along with several of Millar’s audio interviews from the Library of Congress digital collection, “Ransomville Speedway: Dirt Track Racing in Western New York.” Both sessions will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Light refreshments will be served.

Currents is an intimate lecture series geared toward young adults, educators and thinkers with a focus on contemporary issues and trends in art, cultural heritage, and local and global museum topics conducted on select Tuesdays from 6-7:30 p.m. Light refreshments and a cash bar will be available.

Oct. 11: Learn more about the diverse imagery of Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead), from ofrendas (altars) and catrinas to calaveras (skulls) and marigolds, along with discussion led by artist Mara Odette that explore issues of cultural appropriation and adaptation.

Dec. 6: Dr. Amelia Gallagher will discuss her exhibition Ecce Sublima (Behold the Sublime): The Art of Christianity, which explores the ability to teach religious studies by using art. The exhibition includes depictions of sainthood, the divine feminie, religious vestments, and the immersive art of prophet Isiah Robinson.

Programs for children and families:

Art Express is an engaging child-focused program held on select Saturdays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Children ages 6 to 12 participate in hands-on art-marking activities and museum exploration. Our CAM teaching artists collaborate with participants to create thematic artwork inspired by the CAM Collection.

Sept. 19: Falling for Art

Art Express helps kids learn about and make art. ((Photo courtesy of Castellani Art Museum of Niagara University)

Oct. 22: Spooky Season

Nov. 26: Family and Community Art Making Bookmaking workshops are family-friendly folk arts classes conducted in collaboration with the Western New York Book Arts Center, held on select Saturdays from 2-3:30 p.m. Participants learn to make their book of choice (e.g., pamphlet stitch book, journal, poetry pocket book, sketch pad).

Sept. 24: Make a book using ebru, as seen in CAM’s exhibition Painting Water and Cutting Paper: Traditional Turkish Paper Arts.

Oct. 8: learn to create an origami dragon book, a traditional Japanese form of paper folding, followed by a brief curator-led tour of CAM’s Cut, Fold, Roll: Making Art with Paper exhibition.

Programs require pre-registration (registration fees are nonrefundable). The non-member admission cost for each program, with the exception of the pay-as-you-wish CAM Public Tours, is $10 per person/child and is free for CAM members, Niagara University students, and EBT card holders. CAM members and EBT card holders, kindly call 716-286-8201 for a discount code. The CAM is free and open to the public Thursdays 1-7 p.m. and Fridays-Sundays 11 a.m.-5 p.m.