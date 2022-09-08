With the local community’s generous donations of socks and undergarments, Catholic Charities was able to assist nearly 200 school-age kids in need throughout Allegany and Cattaraugus counties get ready for back to school. Donations of new, unopened packages of socks and underwear were collected over the summer months at various churches and retail stores within the two counties.

Jennifer Norton, Catholic Charities Kinship Caregiver program case manager (from left); Katie Rinker, Catholic Charities emergency financial assistance case manager; Jodie Pringle, grandmother with Ava Taylor, and Anne Miles; Catholic Charities Cattaraugus and Allegany counties district director. (Photo courtesy of Catholic Charities)

If you know a school-age kid or teenager in pre-K through 12th grade still in need of socks or undergarments, please call Catholic Charities at 716-372-0101.