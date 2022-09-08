Catholic Charities Sock Drive assists nearly 200 school-age kids
Share
With the local community’s generous donations of socks and undergarments, Catholic Charities was able to assist nearly 200 school-age kids in need throughout Allegany and Cattaraugus counties get ready for back to school. Donations of new, unopened packages of socks and underwear were collected over the summer months at various churches and retail stores within the two counties.
If you know a school-age kid or teenager in pre-K through 12th grade still in need of socks or undergarments, please call Catholic Charities at 716-372-0101.