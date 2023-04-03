Catholic Charities has received a $2,000 grant from the Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation to fund its basic needs assistance program, which includes food, personal hygiene supplies, shelter and utility assistance.

“A call or visit for emergency assistance is often the first contact an individual or family has with Catholic Charities and from there our staff members work to establish a plan of action on how to best help,” said Anne Miles, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties district director, Catholic Charities. “As this assistance is provided on a case-by-case basis, funding such as the contribution from the Renodin Foundation is crucial to Catholic Charities continuing to be a beacon of HOPE for our neighbors in need. Thank you to the foundation for your support.”

A Ministry of the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany, the Dr. Lyle F. Renodin Foundation focuses primarily on Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, and McKean County, Pennsylvania. The foundation strives to improve the quality of life for its neighbors who are experiencing homelessness, poverty, food insecurity, disabilities, vulnerability and injustice.

Last year, Catholic Charities supported more than 900 individuals with basic assistance in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties. Catholic Charities’ offices in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties are located in Olean, Franklinville and Wellsville.

For information or assistance, please call 716-372-0101.