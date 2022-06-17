For anyone looking to begin or grow their career in health care, Mercy Hospital of Buffalo is holding open interviews for nurses, nurse assistants, and immediate treatment assistants during an “On the Spot” hiring event at RiverWorks, 359 Ganson St., Buffalo, on Wednesday, June 29 from 4-7 p.m. A team of Catholic Health managers and recruiters will be on hand to accept applications, conduct private interviews, and make formal job offers to expedite the hiring process.

As one of the area’s largest health care employers, Mercy Hospital has numerous employment opportunities available on all shifts for nurses, NAs and ITAs. All offers include bonuses of up to $25,000 for high-demand nursing positions. As an exclusive bonus for this event, the first 15 nurses hired for Med/Surg, ICU, CVICU or ED night shift positions will receive an additional $5,000.

Referral bonuses of up to $5,000 are also available to anyone who successfully recommends a candidate who is hired for bonus-eligible positions throughout Catholic Health.

Mercy Hospital is an equal opportunity employer offering competitive compensation and benefits, including paid health insurance, company sponsored pension plan, paid time off, group discounted dental and vision benefits, and tuition assistance programs.

All applicants must complete a pre-employment physical, which will be scheduled at a later date, and meet all job prerequisites as a final condition of employment.

To register for this “On the Spot” hiring event, visit chsbuffalo.org/riverworks.

For more information on Catholic Health’s Referral Bonus Program, visit chsbuffalo.org/referral.