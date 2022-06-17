LOADING

O’Hara’s Good Samaritan Club warms the hearts and bodies of Roswell patients

Patrick J. Buechi June 17, 2022
TONAWANDA — Students in the Good Samaritan Club at Cardinal O’Hara High School made fleece tie blankets for patients at Roswell Park Cancer Hospital. On June 7, some of the members, accompanied by their advisor, Renee Orr, delivered nearly 20 blankets to the hospital.

Showing off some of their handiwork are (from left) Kolton Muldowney, Emily Hanes, Bethany Mandaville, Wilson Hendershot and Jacob Joldos. (Photo courtesy of Cardinal O’Hara High School)

This will be an ongoing cause for the club that focuses on outreach projects that keep patients warm while being transported to and from treatments in the hospital.

