LOADING

Type to search

Education

Trocaire College elects Lisa M. Kirisits, CPA, to board of trustees chair

Patrick J. Buechi June 21, 2022
Share

Trocaire College’s board of trustees recently elected Lisa M. Kirisits, CPA, to chair for a one-year term effective June 1. She has served on Trocaire’s board of trustees since 2019 and also previously served from 2005-2014, serving as chair from 2010-2013.

Lisa M. Kirisits

Kirisits is managing director of Kirisits & Associates, CPAs, PLLC, a full-service public accounting firm providing accounting, tax and consulting services to businesses, individuals and non-profit organizations. She resides in Lancaster.

Founded in 1958 in Buffalo by the Sisters of Mercy, Trocaire College is a private, career-oriented Catholic college that strives to empower students toward personal enrichment, dignity and self-worth through education. Trocaire offers bachelor’s degrees, associate degrees, certificates and workforce development programs in health care, business, hospitality and technology. Recognizing the individual needs of a diverse student body, Trocaire College provides life learning and development within a community-based environment, preparing students for service in the universal community. Visit www.trocaire.edu for more information and follow Trocaire on Facebookand Twitter.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
@Western New York Catholic 2020