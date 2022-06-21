Trocaire College’s board of trustees recently elected Lisa M. Kirisits, CPA, to chair for a one-year term effective June 1. She has served on Trocaire’s board of trustees since 2019 and also previously served from 2005-2014, serving as chair from 2010-2013.

Lisa M. Kirisits

Kirisits is managing director of Kirisits & Associates, CPAs, PLLC, a full-service public accounting firm providing accounting, tax and consulting services to businesses, individuals and non-profit organizations. She resides in Lancaster.

Founded in 1958 in Buffalo by the Sisters of Mercy, Trocaire College is a private, career-oriented Catholic college that strives to empower students toward personal enrichment, dignity and self-worth through education. Trocaire offers bachelor’s degrees, associate degrees, certificates and workforce development programs in health care, business, hospitality and technology. Recognizing the individual needs of a diverse student body, Trocaire College provides life learning and development within a community-based environment, preparing students for service in the universal community. Visit www.trocaire.edu for more information and follow Trocaire on Facebookand Twitter.