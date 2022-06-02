After serving the Springville area for 143 years, the historic St. Aloysius Catholic School will close its doors later this month. Faced with a current enrollment of only 50 students in pre-K through eighth grade and only 13 students registered for next year, the St. Aloysius board of trustees recommended that the school cease operations. The Diocese of Buffalo has accepted the board’s recommendation and will assist in helping the current students find placements in other Catholic schools and the existing teachers to find new positions.

Originally founded in 1879, the school had been operating in the same building (with a later addition) since 1905. The school had become a regional school supported and governed by 11 parishes in 1997. Over the years, however, parish support had diminished, and the diocese ended its subsidy program for all diocesan regional schools, including St. Al’s, two years ago.

“Coupled with rising costs and the pandemic’s challenges, the hurdles proved insurmountable to keep the school open,” said Timothy Uhl, Ph.D., secretary of education for the diocese.

Currently there are more than 12,000 students enrolled in 61 Catholic schools within the Diocese of Buffalo.