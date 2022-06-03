LOADING

Type to search

Features Parish Life

Festival Chorus to make a joyful noise with concert of sacred favorites, ‘Shout to the Lord!’

wnycatholic June 3, 2022
Share

The Festival Chorus is excited to present “Shout to the Lord! A Concert of Sacred Favorites and Hymn Sing” on Sunday, June 5. The concert will be held at 3 p.m. at St. Katharine Drexel Church located at 135 N. Ogden Road in the Lovejoy neighborhood of Buffalo. Ticket prices are $8 presale and $10 at the door. Tickets are available on Eventbrite and can easily be found at wnyfestivalchorus.org under Concerts.

The Festival Chorus

There are many references in the Bible to “Sing joyfully to the Lord.” Hymns, songs and psalms help to bring the readings of the Bible to life and touch the participant’s soul in a special way. The June 5 concert will present sacred songs, both familiar and unfamiliar, that will touch the soul of the audience both with their text and tune including “This Little Light of Mine” and “How Great Thou Art.” Since we are charged to “break into song; and sing praise,” the audience will be invited to join in a sing-a-long of sacred favorites like “Joyful, Joyful”and “Amazing Grace.

The choir will be accompanied by Tom Rutter, talented pianist and organist for St. Katharine Drexel Parish. The Black Box Brass quintet from Lancaster High School will also join the choir for an exciting rendition of “O God Beyond All Praising”along with other offerings.

Director Heather Lovelace is looking forward to the event. “As a child, I remember holding that very heavy, blue hymnal as I followed along, learning all my favorite hymns and dreaming of the day I could sing in the choir,” said Lovelace. “We each have a special hymn that touches our soul and this concert will allow everyone to make a joyful noise as we join together in songs of praise.”

The Festival Chorus is a part of the Christian Foundation for the Performing Arts, a not-for-profit community choir celebrating over 30 years of excellence in music. The members of CFPA and the Festival Chorus represent various churches, denominations, and communities in Erie and Niagara counties. Their repertoire consists of classical, sacred, contemporary sacred, patriotic and Broadway show music. The Festival Chorus is available to minister through special music in worship services and concerts. The 2022 season is made possible in part through grant funding from Erie County.

For more information about The Festival Chorus, visit wnyfestivalchorus.org or call 716-536-3076.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Tags:
Previous Article
Next Article

You Might also Like

Our Lady of Pompeii Parish holds faith-enrichment concert with Mary Palmer May 16
Patrick J. Buechi May 4, 2022
Musician Mitch McVicker will perform at Blessed Sacrament, Tonawanda
wnycatholic March 29, 2022
Award-winning chamber ensemble Merz Trio to perform at St. Bonaventure’s Quick Center
wnycatholic January 14, 2022
Blessed Sacrament to hold Advent candlelight recital
wnycatholic December 7, 2021
Subscribe!

Get our WNYCatholic newsletter in your inbox today!

 

All the latest local, national and world Catholic news, messages from our Bishop, stunning photography and inspiring feature stories — twice each week via email.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Western New York Catholic, 795 Main St., Buffalo, NY, 14203, http://www.wnycatholic.org. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Related Stories

Our Lady of Pompeii Parish holds faith-enrichment concert with Mary Palmer May 16
Musician Mitch McVicker will perform at Blessed Sacrament, Tonawanda
Award-winning chamber ensemble Merz Trio to perform at St. Bonaventure’s Quick Center
Blessed Sacrament to hold Advent candlelight recital
@Western New York Catholic 2020