The Festival Chorus is excited to present “Shout to the Lord! A Concert of Sacred Favorites and Hymn Sing” on Sunday, June 5. The concert will be held at 3 p.m. at St. Katharine Drexel Church located at 135 N. Ogden Road in the Lovejoy neighborhood of Buffalo. Ticket prices are $8 presale and $10 at the door. Tickets are available on Eventbrite and can easily be found at wnyfestivalchorus.org under Concerts.

The Festival Chorus

There are many references in the Bible to “Sing joyfully to the Lord.” Hymns, songs and psalms help to bring the readings of the Bible to life and touch the participant’s soul in a special way. The June 5 concert will present sacred songs, both familiar and unfamiliar, that will touch the soul of the audience both with their text and tune including “This Little Light of Mine” and “How Great Thou Art.” Since we are charged to “break into song; and sing praise,” the audience will be invited to join in a sing-a-long of sacred favorites like “Joyful, Joyful”and “Amazing Grace.”

The choir will be accompanied by Tom Rutter, talented pianist and organist for St. Katharine Drexel Parish. The Black Box Brass quintet from Lancaster High School will also join the choir for an exciting rendition of “O God Beyond All Praising”along with other offerings.

Director Heather Lovelace is looking forward to the event. “As a child, I remember holding that very heavy, blue hymnal as I followed along, learning all my favorite hymns and dreaming of the day I could sing in the choir,” said Lovelace. “We each have a special hymn that touches our soul and this concert will allow everyone to make a joyful noise as we join together in songs of praise.”

The Festival Chorus is a part of the Christian Foundation for the Performing Arts, a not-for-profit community choir celebrating over 30 years of excellence in music. The members of CFPA and the Festival Chorus represent various churches, denominations, and communities in Erie and Niagara counties. Their repertoire consists of classical, sacred, contemporary sacred, patriotic and Broadway show music. The Festival Chorus is available to minister through special music in worship services and concerts. The 2022 season is made possible in part through grant funding from Erie County.

For more information about The Festival Chorus, visit wnyfestivalchorus.org or call 716-536-3076.