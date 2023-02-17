St. Mary of the Lake Church will welcome Buffalo Music Hall Of Famers The Dooleys on Wednesday, March 1 for a fun-filled performance.

The Dooleys

The one-hour acoustic folk-rooted, faith-based concert will offer three-part harmony vocals and uplifting original songs beginning at 7 p.m. at the Hamburg church, 737 Lake Shore Road.

The Dooleys have been playing their original tunes in Western New York since the ’80s.

“We’ve always been essentially a three-piece acoustic trio that does a lot of three-part harmony,” said Paul Swisher, who provides vocals, guitar and meditation for the band. Other core members include Gregory Opalinski on vocals, philosophy and fashion, and St. Mary’s music director Glen Colton on vocals, guitars and charm.

After being inducted into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame in 2022, the band decided to give back to the community through their gifts of music by performing tight 60-minute concerts for good causes. They have become regular fixtures at Roswell Park and Carly’s Club holiday parties.

“We’re just trying to use whatever time and talent we do have to inspire people with positive original music and some storytelling,” said Swisher.

The band’s emphasis on social consciousness and spirituality led to them being selected to perform at “No Greater Love’s Tribute to American and British Hostages Held in Lebanon,” in Washington, D.C., after the release of Terry Anderson and other hostages in 1991.

“That’s been our identity from the get-go, trying to help people and do things to cheer people up,” said Swisher.

There is no admission. Free will offerings will benefit the St. Mary of the Lake Chapter of the St. Vincent de Paul Society.