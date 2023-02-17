LOADING

Bishop Fisher accepts recommendation of Independent Review Board regarding two priests

wnycatholic February 17, 2023
Bishop Michael W. Fisher has received recommendations from the Independent Review Board regarding allegations of abuse against two priests.

The bishop’s determination, following the investigation and report of the review board, is that allegations of sexual abuse of a minor have been substantiated against Father Daniel Palys and Msgr. Ronald Sciera.

Both priests are retired. Father Palys has not been in ministry since 2018 as result of a previous allegation of abuse that had been substantiated. Msgr. Sciera was previously placed on administrative leave in September 2021.

Father Palys will continue to be on the list of Priests with Substantiated Claims of Abuse and Msgr. Sciera is now added to that list on the diocesan website.

