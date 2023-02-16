Priests appointed to be pastor of a Family of Parishes in the Diocesan Road to Renewal Program will have the option of being assigned a coach/mentor to assist them in their duties. The coach/mentor will serve the pastor in a number of advisory and supportive roles.

Deacon Gary P. Andelora

The diocese enlisted the services of the Catholic Leadership Institute which has an established program for training coach/mentors which has showed positive results in dioceses across the country. Over this past summer, a number of the laity responded to an invitation to be trained in this role. The sessions covered a wide range of areas and afforded the participants a strong direction in becoming a successful coach/mentor.

The list of those who enrolled include a number of the faithful, many of whom are accomplished in their field. They come from a variety of backgrounds including: financial advising, interpersonal relations, law, academics, and many more. As Deacon Greg Moran, director of Organizational Development and Strategic Planning for the diocese stated, “The Buffalo Diocese is blessed with a number of the faithful who bring great talents and gifts to the renewal table. Many have come forward to use their gifts to assist pastors who sense a need for assistance.”

With their training complete, and armed with a “toolbox” of materials, the coach/mentor team is prepared and ready to begin. Once all pastor positions are filled, a survey will be sent out which will help identify pastors who are willing to take advantage of the program. It is hoped that this program will serve to be an effective resource for pastors as our diocese faces some challenging times ahead.

For more information about the program, please contact Deacon Gary P. Andelora at gandelora26@gmail.com or 716-863-2870.