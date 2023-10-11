ST. BONAVENTURE — Western New York Chamber Orchestra with conductor Glen Cortese and acclaimed Hammerfluegel (fortepiano) soloist Daniel Adam Maltz will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at St. Bonaventure University’s Regina A. Quick Center for the Arts.

Fortepiano soloist Daniel Adam Maltz

This is the second concert of the 2023-2024 Friends of Good Music performance season.

Maltz, based in Vienna, Austria, studied fortepiano at the Royal Academy of Music in London and at the University for Music and Performing Arts in Vienna. His performing schedule includes more than 50 tour dates worldwide per year and he specializes in the Vienna classics of Haydn, Mozart and Beethoven.

He will perform on a modern copy of an Anton Walter fortepiano. Made entirely of wood, without a cast iron frame like today’s pianos, the fortepiano weighs just 210 pounds, which is four to five times lighter than a modern concert Steinway. Its range is much smaller, 5.5 octaves, and the action is profoundly different than today’s pianos. Viennese fortepianos are straight-strung, meaning that the strings go straight from the front to the back of the instrument, unlike today’s pianos, which are cross-strung.

At this concert, he will perform Haydn’s Sonata in F-major and, together with the Western New York Chamber Orchestra and maestro Cortese, Haydn’s Keyboard Concerto in D-major.

After intermission, the orchestra will perform Vivaldi’s “Gloria” with the Fredonia Chamber Choirs.

The Western New York Chamber Orchestra has a 34-year history of excellence serving Chautauqua County. The musicians’ love of music and of this orchestra brings them from all over Western New York and Pennsylvania to rehearse and perform together. This ensemble of outstanding players includes faculty from the School of Music at SUNY Fredonia and professional musicians from Buffalo, Rochester and Erie.

Cortese begins his 18th year as conductor of the orchestra. He is also in the fifth season as artistic director of the Schenectady Symphony Orchestra and is conductor emeritus of the Oregon Mozart Players.

His recent guest engagements have included The Three Tenors concert in Tirana, Albania, celebrating the 10th anniversary of the independence of Kosovo, as well as appearances with RTSH Radio Orchestra (Albania); Emerald City Opera; Opera Fort Collins; Wolftrap Opera; Charleston Symphony; Sapporo Festival Orchestra; Slovak Radio Orchestra; Sofia Philharmonic; Hong Kong Sinfonietta; Mexico City Philharmonic; Colorado Springs Philharmonic; Paducah Symphony Orchestra; Lafayette Symphony; Billings Symphony; Lyric Opera of Cleveland; and Annapolis Symphony.

Single tickets for this concert are $20 at full price, $16 for senior citizens and St. Bonaventure employees, and $5 for students. Season subscriptions to any six concerts are available for $102 at full price, $84 for senior citizens and St. Bonaventure employees, and $27 for students. A seven-concert subscription is also available to the same groups for $112, $92 and $30, respectively.

For tickets and information, call The Quick Center at 716-375-2494.

For each Friends of Good Music performance, The Quick Center will open its galleries one hour before the performance and keep them open throughout the intermission. Regular gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Museum admission is free and open to the public year-round. For more information, visit https://link.edgepilot.com/s/de3f5212/M6y-n4d_40ezx9PfddAFTg?u=http://www.sbu.edu/quickcenter.