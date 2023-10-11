The works of Blessed Carlo Acutis, the Cyber Apostle of the Holy Eucharist, is coming to St. Gregory the Great Parish. The Williamsville parish will hold an exhibition of Blessed Carlo’s life’s work and display a relic for veneration.

Blessed Carlo died of leukemia at the age of 15 in 2006. This millennial was known as a “computer geek” who had a deep devotion to the Eucharist. Prior to his death, he developed a website that cataloged every Church-approved Eucharistic miracles throughout history. This extensive assortment of photographs and historical descriptions of Eucharistic miracles allows the faithful to deepen their understanding of Eucharistic miracles, and connect with our Lord in a special way.

The exhibit includes poster-sized printouts of Blessed Carlo’s work. This display came courtesy of Bill and Mary Ryckman, Pittsburgh residents who visited St. Greg’s on July 4 of last year.

“They put it on the road down there. So, they bring it to anyone who is interested,” explained Brian Ruh, pastoral associate at St. Greg’s. “This is out of the goodness of their heart. They want to promote his cause. So, anything they can do for that, they’ll do.”

Visit the Carol Acutis exhibit



Thursday, Oct. 12 from 12:45-6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 13, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 14, 8:30 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 15, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Public viewing of this exhibit and veneration of his relic will begin Thursday, Oct. 12, after the noon Mass. The exhibit will remain open on mornings and afternoons through Sunday, Oct. 15. All are welcome to come view the exhibit.

Along with his life’s work, St. Greg’s will have a first-class relic, a strand of hair, from Blessed Carlo.

Father Leon Biernat, pastor of St. Greg’s, jumped at the chance to host the exhibit due to his devotion to the young disciple.

“Father Leon’s been doing youth ministry since he started his priesthood,” said Ruh. “So, he wanted to do this. When Carlo Acutis comes up, a teenager who has this devotion to the Eucharist and to Mary and to the faith and Jesus, he’s like, ‘Wow. Who is this guy?’ So, he became more interested in him.”

The exhibit kicks off on the 17th anniversary of Blessed Carlo’s death, Ruh said the date was chosen as it will become his feast day once he is canonized.

For more information on Blessed Carlo Acutis visit his official website www.carloacutis.com/.