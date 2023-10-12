The Niagara Falls Family of Parishes has begun their journey of forming a true family as they partnered for their second annual day of service on Saturday, Oct. 7. Family #35, held a Family of Parishes Day of Service at the St. Vincent de Paul Parish Center, located at St. Leo’s Worship Site. Each parish in the family planned the day by providing one committee member to serve on the team. Committee members were Margaret Horey of Divine Mercy Parish; Caroline Washburn of Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph Parish; Lynn Siegfried of St. John de La Salle Parish and Connie Borgese of St. Mary of the Cataract Parish. The committee members from the host parish, St. Vincent de Paul, were Brian and Jennifer Cramer, Linda Mocny, Sister Joanne Suranni, CSSF, and Paul Urban.

Linda Mocny and Amy Garrison make blankets for pets of those in need during Family #35’s Day of Service. (Photo courtesy of Family of Parishes #35)

Over 40 people came out to help with the mega-drive held during the day of service to benefit several community agencies which help people in need. It was truly an intergenerational event, staffed by the young and the young at heart. Non-perishable food items were collected for four food pantries servicing the area. Gently used clothing was collected for Niagara Gospel Rescue Mission, a ministry to the homeless population in Niagara Falls. Unusable clothing and textiles were also donated for Niagara Gospel Rescue Mission. These articles are shipped to Canada, recycled and the money used for funds to help the homeless. Children’s clothing and baby items were collected for St. Mary’s Center for Life. The young people did a fabulous job greeting donors, unloading their items, and getting the items to the sorting tables. Simultaneous to the reception and sorting of all the donations, a Connect Life Blood Drive was held as well as a pop up pet clinic sponsored by Better Together, an agency which assists pet owners who are in need. Parish nurses were also on hand to conduct blood pressure screenings.

Josie DeMunda, Ava Mercurio and Lorelei Ashby pitch in for a Day of Service in Niagara Falls. (Photo courtesy of Family of Parishes #35)

“Being one of our first events as a Family of Parishes, this was new to all of us as we met to plan the day and get to know one another,” Margaret Horey said. “The Day of Service was a unifying experience as we worked together to help local organizations fill the various needs in our community. It was a privilege to be a part of the special day.”

As a very old church song says, “We will work with each other, we will work hand in hand, and together we’ll spread the news that God is in our land.” This line summarizes the work of Family #35 on their Day of Service. Plans are already in the works for next year’s day of service.