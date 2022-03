Family Association Volunteers are excited to host a Pot of Gold Celebration at The Annex WNY on March 19 at 5 p.m. This celebration will encompass a basket raffle, gun raffle, wine wall, 50/50, live auction and exciting game of Heads or Tails with a chance to win a large prize!

Tickets will be $50 each with a total of 250 tickets available. Tickets include admission to the event and a buffet dinner catered by Dave Kirsch of Catered Creations. A cash bar will be available.