Jim Kelly autograph session to precede Bonnies March 4 matchup against Richmond 

wnycatholic March 2, 2022
ST. BONAVENTURE — Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly will sign autographs at St. Bonaventure University Friday, March 4, in advance of the Bonnies men’s basketball final regular season game. 

The Buffalo Bills legend will sign autographs for an hour beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the atrium of the Swan Business Center on the southwest side of campus prior to the Bonnies game against Richmond. 

Kelly will try to accommodate as many people as possible, but those still outside the facility at 6:15 p.m. will not be permitted inside due to pre-game obligations. People are asked to bring only one thing for Kelly to autograph to be considerate of others in line.  

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to get in line, which will form at the main entrance to the Swan Center, the entrance closest to Plassmann Hall. Parking will be available on the west side of campus. 

Kelly will serve as honorary captain of the Bonnies for the game, which starts at 7 p.m.  

Kelly quarterbacked the Bills to four straight Super Bowls in the early 1990s and was a first-ballot inductee to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2002. 

Kelly and his wife, Jill, were honored in 2007 with the university’s Gaudete Medal for their efforts in creating the Hunter’s Hope Foundation, which has raised millions to benefit research for life-threatening leukodystrophies like Krabbe Disease, which took the life of their son, Hunter Kelly, at age 8 in 2005. 

St. Bonaventure is the official education partner of the Buffalo Bills. 

For tickets to the March 4 game, visit www.gobonnies.com/tickets

