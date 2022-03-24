The Department of Pastoral Ministries will hold the 11th annual Benefit Banquet for St. Gianna Pregnancy Outreach Center. The special night will begin Thursday, April 28, St. Gianna Beretta Molla’s Feast Day, at 6 p.m. at Classics V, 2425 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst.

Gary Zimak

The keynote guest will be Gary Zimak, author of several best-selling books, including “Give Up Worry For Lent,” “Stop Worrying and Start Living,” and “Let Go Of Your Fear and Listen To Your Blessed Mother.”

He is a frequent speaker at parishes and conferences across the country and is recognized as the leading Catholic speaker on the topic of overcoming anxiety. In addition, Zimak is a regular guest on EWTN TV & Radio, Relevant Radio, the host of “The Gary Zimak Show” podcast and was the creator and host of “Spirit In The Morning,” which aired on Holy Spirit Radio in Philadelphia from 2016-2018.

His work has appeared in the National Catholic Register, Catholic Digest, Catholic Exchange, Catholic Philly and Seton Magazine.

Zimak resides in South Jersey with his wife, Eileen, and daughters Mary and Elizabeth.

The St. Gianna Molla Pregnancy Outreach Center serves families and life by providing material, emotional and spiritual support to mothers, fathers and families in need during and after pregnancy. The staff is dedicated to helping families in a caring and compassionate atmosphere.