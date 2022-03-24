Evening Stations of the Cross for Peace In Ukraine lead by Bishop Fisher will offer reflection by Ukrainian Catholic Church Pastor

The Diocese of Buffalo will join Pope Francis’s invitation to bishops throughout the world to pray for peace as Bishop Michael W. Fisher will celebrate Mass at St. Joseph Cathedral, 50 Franklin St., Buffalo, Friday, March 25.

During the 12:10 p.m. Mass, Bishop Fisher, with a complement of priests expected to concelebrate, will join the worldwide Catholic Church in a solemn Act of Consecration of Humanity, and Russia and Ukraine in particular, to the Immaculate Heart of Mary during the Solemnity of the Annunciation.

In the invitation letter to the diocese, the Holy Father said that “this Act of Consecration is meant to be a gesture of the universal Church, which in this dramatic moment lifts up to God, through his Mother and ours, the cry of pain for all those who suffer and implore an end to violence, and to entrust the future of our human family to the Queen of Peace.”

In addition to the Mass and consecration, Bishop Fisher also will lead a Time of Prayer for Ukraine, as he presides over Stations of the Cross for Peace in Ukraine at 6:30 p.m., March 25 also at St. Joseph Cathedral.

The Very Rev. Marijan Procyk, pastor of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, Buffalo, will offer a reflection.

The text of the Act of Consecration is attached, and the pope encourages all to pray throughout the day in union with one another.

Parishes in the Buffalo Diocese may also offer Masses, holy hours, or rosaries during this time to pray for Ukraine and the conflict with Russia as we call upon the Lord for peace.

Since the Annunciation is a day when fasting is relaxed, it may also be a worthy act to offer a fast for Ukraine on this day, like the one suggested on Ash Wednesday.