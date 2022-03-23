Msgr. Albert Clody, who led All Saints Parish in Buffalo for nearly two decades, died March 22, 2022. He was 81.

Born to Albert and Helen Clody on April 18, 1940, in Buffalo, young Albert attended St. Joseph and St. Mark schools in Buffalo, followed by Bishop Fallon High School and the Diocesan Preparatory Seminary. In 1959, he began studies at Our Lady of the Angels Seminary in Niagara Falls, followed by St. John Vianney Seminary in East Aurora.

Msgr. Albert Clody

He was ordained May 22, 1965.

His first assignment took him to St. Mary Parish in Canaseraga for one year. He served as assistant pastor at St. Mark’s in Buffalo beginning in 1966. Ten years later he served in the same position at St. Christopher’s in Tonawanda.

In November 1976, Msgr. Clody was named assistant chancellor for the diocese. He then served as assistant at St. Pius X in Getzville, and acting director of Catholic Cemeteries. He was named director of Catholic Cemeteries in August 1979, while continuing his duties as assistant chancellor.

In 1981, Msgr. Clody took on the additional responsibility of chaplain of the Buffalo Fire Company.

In 1985, he received his first pastorate with Immaculate Conception in Buffalo, while continuing to supervise Diocesan Cemeteries and serve as Buffalo Fire Company chaplain.

In 1993, he began a 17-year run as pastor of All Saints in Buffalo.

He retired in 2010, then stepped out of retirement briefly in 2012 to serve as administrator of Christ Our Hope in French Creek.

Msgr. Clody received the monsignor designation when named chaplain to his holiness in 1984.

He is survived by his sister Ann Pizzuto and predeceased by his parents and sister Antoinette.

Msgr. Clody will lie-in-state Friday, March 25 from 1-7 p.m. at St. Joseph University Church. Bishop Michael W. Fisher will celebrate the funeral Mass Saturday, March 26 at 10 a.m.