ST. BONAVENTURE — Meredith Pyke of Rochester has been named women’s rugby head coach at St. Bonaventure University. She begins her new post May 2.

Meredith Pyke

“We’re very excited to have Coach Pyke on board. She’s passionate about growing the women’s game and I’m confident that she’ll have a positive impact on our student-athletes,” said Tui Osborne, director of rugby at the university.

Pyke has been active in the rugby community since she moved to New York in 2009 to attend the University of Rochester. Throughout her undergraduate career she served as a captain as well as president of the university women’s rugby team and was integral in founding Ruck Rochester, the team’s annual spring fundraising tournament.

Shortly after she graduated, Pyke stepped into the role as the U of R women’s rugby coach while joining the Rochester Renegades, the city of Rochester’s women’s rugby team.

Pyke has been involved in a number of regional and national rugby organizations, including serving on the Upstate New York Rugby Collegiate Conference board as well as the National Collegiate Rugby Small College Competitions Committee. She has also coached the Upstate New York Rugby Collegiate Conference’s All Star 7s teams.

“I am passionate about growing the game and providing opportunities for athletes to compete and fall in love with rugby,” Pyke said. “I look forward to joining St. Bonaventure and working to grow the program.”

A native of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, Pyke holds a bachelor’s degree in business and French from the University of Rochester.

St. Bonaventure women’s rugby was established in 1998 and has grown into one of the leading clubs in the region with success in both 15s and 7s.

The Bonnies play in the Upstate NY Collegiate Rugby Conference, facing nationally ranked competition on a regular basis. The 15s season runs during the fall semester, and the team has amassed a record of 15-5 over the past three seasons.