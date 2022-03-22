LOADING

Bishop Fisher visits Cardinal O’Hara High School

wnycatholic March 22, 2022
Bishop Michael W. Fisher poses after with Wilson Hendershot (left) and his brother Maxwell,  who were altar servers for the bishop at that day’s school liturgy. (Photo courtesy of Cardinal O’Hara High School)

TONAWANDA — Bishop  Michael W. Fisher visited Cardinal O’Hara High School in the Town of Tonawanda on March 18 to celebrate a liturgy for the entire school in the school’s Performing Art Center. After the Mass, the bishop,  Timothy Uhl, Ph.D., secretary of education, and Father Sean Paul Fleming, director of the Office of Worship, had breakfast with students representing the National Honor Society, class officers, and sports teams. The students presented the bishop with a gift bag of Cardinal O’Hara items. 

The bishop had planned to visit the co-ed high school earlier this year during Catholic Schools Week, but had to postpone due to bad weather. 

